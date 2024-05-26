Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 664 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.15. 493,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.