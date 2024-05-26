Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of RadNet worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RadNet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in RadNet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RadNet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 432,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,966. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Report on RadNet

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.