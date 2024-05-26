Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.06% of GitLab worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in GitLab by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 270,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 148,428 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 407,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of GTLB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

