Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UBS Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

