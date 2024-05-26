NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.73.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $116.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in NetApp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

