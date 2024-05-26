NEAR Protocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.56 billion and approximately $448.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.93 or 0.00011523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,553,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,551,623 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,459,824 with 1,079,384,578 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.13489545 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $487,970,164.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

