Navcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $25,972.77 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $25,972.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00093551 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00030183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012159 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.