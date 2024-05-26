Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

