Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 758 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 909,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

