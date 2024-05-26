Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 730 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

