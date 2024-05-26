Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 450 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,809,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,276. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

