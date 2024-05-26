Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 274 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $325.10. 2,736,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,034. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day moving average is $347.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

