Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,709 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF Stock Performance

SIXJ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.40.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

