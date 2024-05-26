Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.76. 862,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.