Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after purchasing an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 359,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. 6,722,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,247,834. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

