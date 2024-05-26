Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 909,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 482,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 103,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PEO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,979. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

