Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $475.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.09 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

