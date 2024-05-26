Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CCJ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

