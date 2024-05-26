Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 7,360 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,642,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.92. The stock had a trading volume of 539,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,357. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $338.09. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

