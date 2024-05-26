Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 8,207 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,080,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,626,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,876,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

