Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 113 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.11. 3,382,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,503. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

