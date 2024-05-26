Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $655,145 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

