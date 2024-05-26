Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $28.21 during trading on Friday. 3,719,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

