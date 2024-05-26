Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.25. 2,851,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.