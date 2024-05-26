Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.00 and a twelve month high of $357.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

