Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. 3,691,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,838. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average is $163.20.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

