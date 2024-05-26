Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $134,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after buying an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $61,842,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $278.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.