Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $135.55. 228,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

