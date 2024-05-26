Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 3,255 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.58% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EYLD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 48,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.