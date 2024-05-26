Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 124 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CASY traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.14. 185,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,331. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.50 and a fifty-two week high of $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.73 and a 200-day moving average of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

