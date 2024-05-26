Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,053 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The firm has a market cap of $459.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

