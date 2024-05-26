Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) by 271.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 628,429 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

