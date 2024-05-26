Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,163 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 120.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FINS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 13,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

