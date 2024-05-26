Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

