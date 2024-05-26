Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 3,498 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after acquiring an additional 824,699 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,045 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.