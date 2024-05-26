Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,494 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

