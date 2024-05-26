National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA stock opened at C$114.71 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$116.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.38.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

