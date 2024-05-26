Nano Reaches Market Cap of $170.68 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Nano has a total market cap of $170.68 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,637.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.84 or 0.00707837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00122431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00207877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00092834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

