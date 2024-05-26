Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and traded as low as C$1.76. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 15,112 shares.

Nano One Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of C$176.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

