My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $338,918.53 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009337 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

