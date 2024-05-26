MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of MSA Safety worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $187.63. The stock had a trading volume of 96,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,245. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.35. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $196.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $3,056,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.