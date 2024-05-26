MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 55,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,746. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

