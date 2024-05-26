MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. On average, analysts expect MorphoSys to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Up 1.3 %

MOR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 55,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,746. MorphoSys has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOR

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.