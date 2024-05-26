Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Monro Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MNRO opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Monro has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

