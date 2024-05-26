Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $141.42 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $141.42 or 0.00205018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $31.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,998.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.11 or 0.00711956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00122718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00091674 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,441,464 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

