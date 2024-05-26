Mizuho Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $61.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.09.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.0 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.29 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.