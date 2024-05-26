Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

