Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after acquiring an additional 305,860 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $74,329,382.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

