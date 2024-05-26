Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Decreased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191,223 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $56,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. 5,206,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,565,557. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

