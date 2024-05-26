MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $36,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,915,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,599,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 2.0 %

MGM stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 2,937,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

